Nine COVID-19 deaths in twin districts

Dakshina Kannada reported seven COVID-19 deaths and 146 new cases on Tuesday. With 392 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,507. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 2.87%.

Of the seven deceased, two were from Mangaluru taluk, one each from Bantwal and Puttur taluks and three from outside the district. All the seven patients suffered from co-morbidities. A fine of ₹1.15 crore has been collected in 95,210 cases of norms violations.

With 12,640 people getting vaccinated on Tuesday, the total number of those covered in Dakshina Kannada reached 33.50 lakh. Of these, 17.89 lakh have taken their first dose and 15.22 lakh their second. As many as 38,343 people have taken the precautionary dose so far.

In Udupi district, two COVID-19 patients died and 64 new cases were reported. Of the new cases, 47 patients are symptomatic, while 17 patients are asymptomatic. With 27 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,799. TPR was put at 4.8%.

There are 37 patients in the general ward, 22 in the high dependency unit, 15 in ICU without ventilators and 10 in ICU with ventilators in Udupi district.

With 2,369 people vaccinated on Tuesday, the total number covered reached 19.71 lakh. Of these, 10.36 lakh people have taken their first dose, nine lakh their second and 34,321 people have taken precautionary dose so far.