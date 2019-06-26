Nine buses damaged after Bajrang Dal man is booked

Suspected supporters of a Bajrang Dal activist, who was booked by the Kerala Police on Monday for allegedly assaulting a cow transporter in Badiyadka Police limits in Kasargod of Kerala on Sunday, threw stones and damaged nine buses, including a few from Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, in the limits of Vitla and Bantwal police stations of Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday morning.

A group of persons on a few motorcycles threw stones at buses in Kudrebettu and Panemangaluru in Bantwal Police limits. Another group of persons threw stones at a few buses in Surikumeru village in Vitla Police limits. The incidents occurred between 6.30 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. Bus drivers and a few passengers received simple injuries and were treated in hospitals nearby, the police said.

On Sunday, the cattle transporter was assaulted and robbed by a group of persons in Perla in Kerala. Following a complaint from the victim, the Badiyadka Police on Monday registered a case against six persons, including Bajrang Dal activist Akshay Rajput, and two others from Vitla in Karnataka. The Kerala Police seized the vehicles abandoned by Rajput and the two others, who are reportedly at large.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said that the police had launched a search for eight persons involved in the attack. “These are some mischievous elements trying to create unrest in the region. Teams have been formed to arrest them,” Mr. Prasad told The Hindu. He asked people not to believe rumours about the incident being spread on the social media.