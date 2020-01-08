Mangaluru

Nine booked for preventing NRLM work

The Punjalkatte Police registered a case against nine residents from Kallugudde in Machhina Gram Panchayat of Belthangady taluk on the charge of obstructing the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) exercise.

According to the police, Machhina Gram Panchayat president Harshalata and three assistants hired for NRLM work, went to some houses in Kallugudde to collect information.

Irfan, Abdul Rasheed, Rafik Bangerkatte, Nazir, Razak, Badruddin, Junaid, Hameed and Nawaz, the poice said, obstructed Harshalata and her team from carrying out the work. These nine and a few others then deleted information related to NRLM stored in the mobile phone of Harshalata.

Following a complaint, the Punjalkatte Police arrested Irfan. Efforts are on to trace the others involved in the case. They are accused of offences under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

