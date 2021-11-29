Nine arrested on ragging charge

The police on Sunday arrested eight students and a man on the charge of ragging two nursing students.

The names of the arrested people were given as P.S. Hassain, Alan Saiju, Jasil Muhammed, C.K.P. Shihash, P.R. Vishnu, Abhi Alex, Nandu Srikumar, I.H. Gopikrishna and K.P. Praveesh.

According to a complaint filed with the Mangaluru South Police, the accused took Amal Girish and Karthik, first year nursing students, from Indira College to their room in an apartment in Attavar on Saturday. The two students were made to sing and were forced to shave their beard. Then, the two were assaulted and made to transfer ₹270 to the account of an accused person.

The Mangaluru South Police registered a case for offences punishable under Sections 143, 147,148, 342, 323, 324, 386 of Indian Penal Code and under Section 116 of the Karnataka Education Act.

Of the nine arrested, seven are students of Yenepoya Arts and Science College and one is a student of Indira College. As seven of the arrested persons were found positive for consumption of cannabis, the police booked them for offence under Section 27 (B) of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the police said.