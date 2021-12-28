Night curfew to be implemented strictly in Udupi district

Number of guests at weddings, other functions to be 300

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao on Monday said that the night curfew declared by the State Government from Tuesday till January 7 to contain the spread of COVID-19 will be strictly implemented across the district.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi, Mr. Rao said that the number of guests to attend weddings and other functions will be limited to 300 persons, while eateries and watering holes will be allowed to accommodate only 50% of their sanctioned capacity between December 30 and January 2.

Night curfew will be enforced between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The Deputy Commissioner asked officials concerned to subject to COVID-19 test those arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra in the district.

No commercial activities will be permitted during the night curfew while people have to remain indoors during the time unless they have attend to essential activities.

Road, railway and air transport services are, however, allowed during the night curfew.

He said that the New Year celebrations guidelines will be applicable from December 30 to January 2 during which period no special programmes, including DJ orchestra and cultural programmes, are allowed in clubs, pubs, restaurants, hotels and even private places. Public places should not be used for New Year celebrations, he said.

Residents of apartment complexes may celebrate the New Year within the premises strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

However, no group dance or DJ orchestra are not allowed.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Y. Naveen Bhat and Additional Superintendent of Police Kumarachandra and others were present.