Night curfew: ‘No exemption for religious events in public places’

Such programmes should end by 10 p.m., says Police Commissioner

Ruling out any exemption to yakshagana, kola, nemotsava, and other rituals in public places, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar on Saturday said all such events in the city should end by 10 p.m. with the ‘corona curfew’ in effect from Saturday night.

Mr. Kumar told reporters here that the ‘corona curfew’ would be strictly enforced in the Mangaluru City Corporation area between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Except for health and four other exemptions provided by the State government, none will be allowed to violate orders restricting movement of people between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

“Those organising kola, yakshagana, nemotsava, and other public programmes should end them by 10 p.m. Right now, the government has not exempted performance of such events,” he said.

Following announcement of ‘corona curfew’ in Mangaluru, Udupi-Manipal and three other areas in the State, MLAs from Mangaluru D. Vedavyas Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty and Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat had demanded relaxation for religious programmes being held during the night.

“Last year, all programmes were cancelled. If the programmes are cancelled this year too, it will have negative impact on society. Hence, yakshagana, nema, kola, and nagaradhana programmes be allowed by following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour,” Mr. Kamath said. Mr. Shetty said he would talk with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and seek exemption for holding religious events in the night. Mr. Bhat said as cases in Udupi-Manipal were very less there was no need for ‘corona curfew’.

Mr. Kumar said as many as 45 check-posts had been set up to prevent unnecessary movement of people in the night. Each of these check-post would be manned by an assistant sub-inspector and eight other police personnel. Those violating the norms would be booked under the National Disaster Management Act, he said.

Mr. Kumar said those picking up their relatives from airport, bus terminus, and railway station in the night should carry copies of travel documents. Those working on night shift should reach their workplace by 10 p.m. Loaders and unloaders of material at the APMC yard at Baikampady should report to duty early, he said.