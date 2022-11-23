  1. EPaper
NGT directs KSPCB to prevent river water pollution around Mangaluru, sets timeline

Tribunal directs KSPCB and Karnataka Government to frame an action plan in a month and submit the action taken report by January 31, in suo motu case registered based on a report in The Hindu

November 23, 2022 01:51 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mangaluru City Corporation has been told to prevent sewage flow into the Phalguni river.

Mangaluru City Corporation has been told to prevent sewage flow into the Phalguni river. | Photo Credit: Anil Kumar Sastry

Principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in New Delhi has directed Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and the State Government to frame an action plan for remedial action to prevent environment pollution through sewage and solid waste entering the natural water system in and around Mangaluru within a month.

The order was passed on Monday, November 21

Thereafter, the Joint Committee, constituted earlier on the direction of the tribunal on April 29, 2022, execute the action plan within a month. The status of compliance as on January 31, 2023, should be reported to the tribunal latest by February 15, according to the tribunal’s bench comprising Chairman Adarsh Kumar Goel, judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert members A. Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad.

Hearing Original Application No. 307/2022 taken up suo motu following a report published by The Hindu on April 26 titled ‘Flow of Industrial effluents into Phalguni results in fish kill, the tribunal had constituted a joint committee comprising officials from the Central and State Pollution Control Boards, Fisheries Department and the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada. The committee was told to make spot visits and file a report on the causes for fish kill and other related matters.

Ruling out fish kill was due to flow of industrial effluents into Gurupura (Phalguni) river near Mangaluru, the committee in its October 11, 2022, report flagged off glaring lapses in handling of municipal solid and liquid waste. Solid and liquid waste were flowing through storm water drains and joining the Phalguni river thereby polluting the riverine system. Mangaluru City Corporation and local bodies around the city were responsible for the flagrant violation of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

KSPCB failed in its duty

The NGT on Monday November 21 said, despite serious lapses on the part of civic bodies, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) failed to discharge its statutory functions of fixing accountability of violations by initiating prosecution, stopping polluting activities and fixing responsibility on ‘polluter pays’ principle.

The action plan should fix responsibility for past lapses of MCC, KIADB and other polluters.

The tribunal posted further hearing on March 14.

