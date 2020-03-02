NGO to draw up plans to strengthen Koraga community

Ashok, project coordinator of Samagra Grameena Ashrama (SGA), an NGO working for the welfare of tribal communities, said that the SGA would draw up plans to further empower and strengthen the Koraga community, a particularly vulnerable tribal community, in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Kasaragod districts.

Addressing presspersons here recently, Mr. Ashok said that it was for their work in restoring dignity and human rights of indigenous tribal communities in the State that the SGA along with the Koraga Abhivridhi Sanghagala Okkoota, the Karnataka Aarnyamoola Budakattu Samudayagala Okkoota, and the ActionAid India had got the U.N. Habitat Award during the 10th World Urban Forum at Abu Dhabi on February 11. The SGA was responsible for formation of the the Koraga Abhivridhi Sanghagala Okkoota and the Karnataka Aarnyamoola Budakattu Samudayagala Okkoota with the support of ActionAid India. The Koraga Abhivdridhi Sanghagala Okkoota was active in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod.

The Budakattu Samudayagala Okkoota worked for the welfare of Hasala, Gonda, Malekudiya, Hakkipikki, Jenu Kuruba, Betta Kuruba, Yerava, Soliga, and Dongrigaraciya communities in the Western Ghats, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Mysuru districts, he said.

He said that the SGA, established in 1987 with its head office at Pernal in Udupi district, had begun by working for Koraga community in 21 hamlets in the present Kaup taluk by introducing jasmine cultivation for them, supplying processed coir fibre to prepare the coir products, and raw materials to the traditional occupation basket weaving.

From 1991, SGA focused on the rights of Koraga community leading the government to set up the Mohammed Peer Study Committee, which recommended provision of land for the Koraga community. The government then provided about 600 acres of land to the community. The Prohibition of Ajalu Act also helped the community.

The school dropout rate for Koraga children in class 7, which was 90% 1993-94, was now.