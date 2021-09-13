‘New generation understands Gandhian values better’

Theatre person Prasanna on Monday said that walking the path of Mahatma Gandhi does not mean dressing up like the Mahatma, but by following the principles enunciated by him.

He was interacting with students of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Udupi on the sidelines of Pavithra Vastra Abhiyan, an initiative to promote handloom clothes and organic products through Charaka women’s Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Heggodu.

Mr. Prasanna said that one has to take an oath to live a simple life to imbibe the Gandhian philosophy in oneself; it is a gradual process. He said that it is heartening to note that the new generation is understanding better as to what is it to become a real Gandhian in life.

The real issue in contemporary society, Mr. Prasanna said, is the disconnect between the old school of thoughts and modern ideas. Indians should study the traditional knowledge stream and never forget their roots, he stressed. He regretted that the politicians and policymakers are making attempts to build an economy based on machines. However, if machines continue to rule people’s minds, culture will lose its originality, he said and added that languages, folk and rustic skills too will not remain the same.

Advocating a centrist way of life, Mr. Prasanna said that such a way will bring tradition and modern philosophy together solving most of today’s problems.

Pavithra Vastra Abhiyan, he said, is aimed at attracting the younger generation towards organic products and handloom as synthetic dress is not good for health too. The exhibition will be on till September 16 on MGM College premises.