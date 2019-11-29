New campus of Boscoss PU College inaugurated

N. Vinay Hegde, Chancellor of Nitte Deemed to be University, inaugurated the new campus of Boscoss Pre-University College at Blue Berry Hills, Haripadavu, here on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Hegde said that teachers should motivate students to excel in life.

“Life is very challenging and success comes only if one works hard. One should have loyalty and honesty. One may not succeed in the initial stage. But when taken as a challenge, one will succeed,” he told students.

Mr. Hegde said that the school and pre-university education are stepping stones.

Executive trustee of Boscoss Education Trust S.S. Bosco, also professor, and chairperson Egithin Bosco spoke.