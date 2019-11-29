Mangaluru

New campus of Boscoss PU College inaugurated

N. Vinay Hegde, Chancellor of Nitte Deemed to be University, speaking in Mangaluru on Thursday.

N. Vinay Hegde, Chancellor of Nitte Deemed to be University, speaking in Mangaluru on Thursday.  

more-in

N. Vinay Hegde, Chancellor of Nitte Deemed to be University, inaugurated the new campus of Boscoss Pre-University College at Blue Berry Hills, Haripadavu, here on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Hegde said that teachers should motivate students to excel in life.

“Life is very challenging and success comes only if one works hard. One should have loyalty and honesty. One may not succeed in the initial stage. But when taken as a challenge, one will succeed,” he told students.

Mr. Hegde said that the school and pre-university education are stepping stones.

Executive trustee of Boscoss Education Trust S.S. Bosco, also professor, and chairperson Egithin Bosco spoke.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 12:23:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/new-campus-of-boscoss-pu-college-inaugurated/article30110351.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY