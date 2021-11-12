‘NEP is designed for child’s comprehensive growth’

Mangalore University VC offers support to efforts to bring orphan children to the mainstream

The new National Education Policy - 2020 is designed for the comprehensive growth of a child. It is concerned about education in a free environment, and also about food and health of a child, said Mangalore University Vice Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya.

After inaugurating the ‘Makkala Hakkugala Masotsava 2021’ organised by the district Makkala Hakkugala Masotsava Committee and District Education Resource Centre at University College, Mangaluru, on November 10, he told the gathering, “We need to be introspective about our responsibility in alleviating the pain of a child.”

He said the university would support all efforts to bring orphan children to the mainstream.

Mental health expert Rameela Shekhar shed light on the well-being of children.

Co-convener of the committee Rennie D'Souza said, “Although the number of POCSO cases are on the rise, 90% of schools do not have a child protection policy. We will force the government to implement it.”

College Principal Anasuya Rai, committee convener Manju Vitla and student representative Gayathri were present.

Similar programmes would be held in various parts of the district till December 11 with the slogan Magu snehi samajakkagi makkala hakkugala masotsava (children rights celebrations month for child-friendly society).