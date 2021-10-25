NEP allows internship in GPs, NGOs, govt. departments, says KSHEC

Executive Director of Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) Gopalakrishna Joshi said here on Monday that students studying as per the new National Education Policy-2020 in the academic year 2021-22 need not depend on industries for doing internship.

Students can do internship in recognised non-governmental organisations (NGOs), gram panchayats and various other government departments, he said.

Addressing teachers and students at a workshop on NEP-2020, he said that as the implementation of NEP advances only three types of educational institutions will remain in the future. They are degree awarding institutions, autonomous ones and research-oriented institutions.

Mr. Joshi said that NEP is a collection of best practices prevailing in educational institutions all over the world.

“Team work and collaboration are the key to making NEP a success,” he said and asked teachers to make higher education relevant to the needs of the country.

Mr. Joshi said that teachers should not create agenda for higher education in isolation. They should bring other stakeholders into the fold before setting the agenda.

He said that NEP will bring relevance in education. Teachers teach according to the needs of the stakeholders or students. This is the fundamental shift. “Students develop cognitive skills like critical thinking and problem-solving which can be aligned with global standards. They will learn what is happening in the market and they will be more employable,” he added.

Dean of Faculty of Science in the university Manjunatha Pattabhi, who also heads the committee that prepared the new regulations for the courses to be introduced as per NEP, explained the challenges before implementing NEP and stressed on the importance of teachers understanding the policy and explaining it to the first batch.

Registrar (Evaluation) P.L. Dharma and Nodal Officer for implementing NEP at the university C. Ravindra Achari, who also heads the College Development Council, were present.

Later, Vice-Chancellor of the university P.S. Yadapadithaya, Mr. Joshi and others held a meeting with principals, management committee representatives and NEP nodal officers of five autonomous colleges under the university.

The principals expressed concern over curriculum freedom, pedagogy, workload, among others, under NEP. However, Mr. Joshi assured them of the university dealing with these problems. He said that colleges should assess the current status and they have to be role models.