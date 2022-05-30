National open surfing event concludes at Panambur

Ramesh Budhihal, Ajeesh Ali, Sugar Banarse and Sofiya Sharma emerge winners at the three-day premier competition

Winners of the Indian Open Surfing on Panambur Beach in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karnataka’s Ramesh Budhihal emerged the national champion, while Tamil Nadu’s Ajeesh Ali was the runner-up in the Men’s Open Surf category on the final day of the third edition of the Indian Open of Surfing here on Sunday.

Sugar Banarse and Sofiya Sharma were crowned the national champions in the women’s open and Groms Girls 16 & Under categories, respectively, while Tamil Nadu’s Kishore Kumar was the national champion in the Groms Boys 16 & Under category.

The three-day premier surfing competition was conducted by Surfing Federation of India and hosted by the Mantra Surf Club on Panambur Beach.

While Karnataka Tourism was the title partner, TT Group Chennai was the associate partner and action camera brand GoPro was the action partner.

Surfing Federation of India president Arun Vasu said, “I am very impressed with the quality of surfers here. With the LA Olympics in sight, we are working hard to identify young and upcoming surfers. And, the quality and skill that was on display today only give me the confidence to keep believing in our objectives.”

Budhihal, Ali, Sathish Suvarna and V. Ruban entered the finals of the men’s open category as the day began with the semi-finals. The finals were a treat to watch with a picture-perfect end when Budhial caught a wave to display some breathtaking manoeuvres impressing the judges and fans at the end, helping him clinch the victory. He secured 16.33 points, while Ali finished with 15.67 points. Suvarna registered 13 points.

Expressing happiness after becoming the national champion, Budhihal said that the field was tough and Ali was spectacular. But he was there today to put in best efforts.

Goa’s 16-year-old Banarse, who initially registered for Groms Girls 16 & Under category, bravely competed in the women’s open category to impress everyone with her skills and surfing from the start. She scored 14.5 points defeating defending champion Srishti Selvam from Tamil Nadu, who scored 13.4 points. Karnataka’s Sinchana Gowda finished third with 10.2 points.

Banarse said, “The waves were tough today and the competition tougher, but I am happy that I could convert my training into action.”

Chennai’s Kishore Kumar was the national champion in Groms Boys 16 & Under category with 14.84 points, while Goa’s Sofiya Sharma was the champion in the Groms Girls 16 & Under category with 18.5 points.

In the Expression Race at the end, where winners and runners-up of all categories competed, Budhihal emerged victorious, followed by Ali.