Nandagopal Shenoy elected president of World Konkani Centre

Newly-elected trustees of the Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan take charge

The newly-elected Board of Trustees of Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan, popularly known as World Konkani Centre, Mangaluru, took charge on Thursday at a meeting of the board at the centre here.

Chartered Accountant and Philanthropist Nandagopal Shenoy was elected unopposed as prathistan president for 2021-2024.

The other office-bearers include Kudpi Jagadish Shenoy, Gilbert D’Souza and Kiran Budkuley (vice-presidents), B.R. Bhat (treasurer), Giridhar Kamath (secretary), Sneha V. Shenoy (joint secretary) and Kasturi Mohan Pai, K.B. Kharvi, Muralidhar V. Prabhu, U. Shakuntala R. Kini, Ramesh Pai Kannanore, Melvyn Eugine Rodrigues, D. Ramesh Naik, Narayan Naik, C. Vathika Kamath and Venkatesh Prabhu (trustees).

Considering the yeomen service of the founder and outgoing president Basti Vaman Shenoy, the Board of Trustees requested him to continue to be a guiding source as co-chairman emeritus of the prathistan. The board also thanked chairman emeritus R.V. Deshpande and chairman P. Dayananda Pai and requested them to continue to serve in their positions, said a release.

The prathistan, founded in 1996, by doyen of Konkani movement Basti Vaman Shenoy, established the World Konkani Centre in Mangaluru in 2009.

Under the Vision TVM Programme, envisioned by chief mentor of World Konkani Centre, T.V. Mohandas Pai, the prathistan has initiated several programmes, one of them being the Vishwa Konkani Scholarship Programme which has awarded more than 26,000 scholarships.