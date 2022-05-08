MUDA to develop six gardens

Lady Hill-Kottara Chowki Road to get a facelift

Lady Hill-Kottara Chowki Road to get a facelift

Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) will develop six gardens in four wards in the city at an estimated cost of ₹50.50 lakh, according to MUDA chairman Ravishankar Mijar.

Mr. Mijar told The Hindu that two gardens will be developed in Kambla Ward (No 29) by spending ₹16.40 lakh. They are near Hotel Janata Deluxe and near Guttama Sthana in the same ward.

In addition, two more [Vivekananda] parks will be developed in Kodialbail ward (No 30) at an estimated cost of ₹4.10 lakh.

He said that Mathais Park in Milagres Ward (No 47) will be developed by spending ₹5.50 lakh. The development of Marutinagar Park in Hosabettu ward (No 8) will cost ₹24.50 lakh.

The MUDA chairman said that orders have been released for garden development works. However, the works are yet to begin.

Mr. Mijar said that the MUDA will develop the Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle at Lady Hill (popularly known as Lady Hill Circle). A bronze metal statue of social reformer Narayana Guru will be installed at the circle. A mini garden will be developed at the circle and a fountain will be installed.

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) officially named the circle after the social reformer last month. The fully developed circle will be inaugurated this September 25.

He said that the MUDA has also proposed to develop the road between Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle and Kottara Chowki as a model road. Flowering plants will be planted on the median of the road. Footpaths along the road stretch will be restored and there will be seating arrangements available on the roadside. Waste bins will be placed along the road at every 50 m. Traffic reflectors will be installed and markings for vehicle parking will be made. Pedestrian crossings will be properly marked.

Mr. Mijar said that Kottara Chowki flyover will be made attractive with greenery in its surrounding. Vehicle parking in the area will be marked. The entry point to the city from the National Highway 66 at Kottara Chowki will be beautified with greenery.