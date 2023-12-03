MSCL officials asked to work together with landholders to push forward promenade project

December 03, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

Health and Family Welfare and Dakshina Kannada in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday asked officials to work along with those using the port land and speed up the flagship waterfront promenade project of Mangaluru Smart City Limited.

During his visit to the site of the project taken up at a cost of ₹183.65 crore, Mr. Rao expressed his displeasure over the slow place in taking possession of the entire 2.1 km of the port land between Netravathi railway bridge and the Bolar Sea Face.

MSCL has proposed to develop the waterfront as an active recreational and commercial area with waterfront gardens, parks, pedestrian-friendly walkways, bicycle track, board walks, nature park, and adventure sports.

MSCL officials said they are yet to take possession of a portion of port land in Mulihitlu where the SK and Udupi District Cooperative Fish Marketing Federation runs the unit that provides kerosene and ice to fishing boats.

While MSCL officials accused the federation of deliberately blocking the road and preventing works related to the project, federation representatives said MSCL has kept the federation in the dark about the project.

The MSCL officials said they are yet to take possession of the portion of the port land that has been leased out to two boat repair units and to a clay tiles manufacturing unit. The officials said a few houses and hutments of fishermen have come up on the port land near the Bolar Sea Face.

Expressing his displeasure over the slow pace of taking possession of the land, Mr. Rao said, “Before designing the project, you (MSCL) should have taken possession of the land”.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan took MSCL officials to task for latter’s failure to put in writing the process taking possession of the port land..

Seeing the way the project is being implemented, Mr. Rao said it does raise question about the feasibility of the project. “If tomorrow this project does not come about, who will be accountable for the money that is spent,” Mr. Rao lamented.

Mr. Rao then directed MSCL officials to forthwith prepare a map about persons who are in authorised and unauthorised possession along the 2.1 km of port land.

Asking MSCL officials to identify problem areas, Mr. Rao directed them to hold regular meetings and speed up the process of taking possession of the port land. The Minister also directed MSCL to properly provide connecting roads for the promenade and parking facilities.

When representatives of eight nomadic fishermen community families staying in thatched huts by the riverside sought relief, Mr. Rao said the fishermen will be suitably rehabilitated.

Earlier, Mr. Rao visited the Mahakalipadpu twin railway underbridge work site which is part of the four-lane road work between Morgan’s Gate and Jeppinamogaru Cross on NH 66. He said the project was bound to provide hassle-free connectivity between the central business district and areas South of Mangaluru, including Ullal and Talapady.

MLCs Manjunatha Bhandary and K. Harish Kumar, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K. Anandh, MSCL Managing Director K. Raju, and former legislators J.R. Lobo and Ivan D’Souza were present.