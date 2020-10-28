MRPL Vigilance Awareness Week begins with integrity pledge

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) on Tuesday commenced the Vigilance Awareness Week, with the administration of the integrity pledge to employees and others concerned.

MRPL has organised various events and competitions for employees and the general public to spread this year’s awareness theme “Vigilant India-Prosperous India”.

After the pledge ceremony, Managing Director M. Venkatesh, Directors Pomila Jaspal and Sanjay Verma and Chief Vigilance Officer Rajeev Kushwah inaugurated the programme in the presence of Executive Directors B.H.V. Prasad and M. Elango and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Venkatesh said that vigilance and honesty have been part of Indian culture and urged all stakeholders to uphold the spirit of vigilance as it was essential for national prosperity.

Mr. Kushwah spoke about the Vigilance Road Map ahead for MRPL.

MRPL launched “Procurement Procedure and Guidelines E-book” and an “Online Vendor Bill Tracking system” as initiatives to promote vigilance in the system.