MRPL to fund ₹40 lakh for repair and renovation of toilet blocks at KSRTC Bejai Terminal

Published - May 14, 2024 09:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Group General Manager (HRC) Krishna Hegde (second from right) handing over a letter sanctioning ₹40 lakh for the construction of toilets at the KSRTC Bejai Terminal to Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s Senior Divisional Controller Rajesh Shetty in Mangaluru on Monday.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Group General Manager (HRC) Krishna Hegde (second from right) handing over a letter sanctioning ₹40 lakh for the construction of toilets at the KSRTC Bejai Terminal to Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation's Senior Divisional Controller Rajesh Shetty in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., (MRPL) on Monday, told the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) that it will fund the renovation and repair of toilet blocks at the latter’s Bejai Terminal in Mangaluru.

MRPL Group General Manager (Human Resources) Krishna Hegde handed over the letter of intent promising to provide ₹40 lakh under its corporate social responsibility initiative to KSRTC for the project to the Corporation’s Senior Divisional Controller Rajesh Shetty in Mangaluru.

A release quoted Mr. Hegde as saying, “We are partnering with KSRTC to provide a better experience and service to lakhs of people who travel to their destinations. MRPL strives to support KSRTC to provide safe and hygienic travel for all our citizens who arrive at or depart from this important travel point.”

The release said KSRTC’s Bejai Terminal is one of the busiest travel hubs for passenger movement in the region. The well-connected junction has a footfall of over a lakh people every month and upgrading passenger amenities is very much required. Consequently, MRPL, as part of its continued efforts to serve travellers, has taken up a project to provide better amenities at the Bejai terminal.

The ₹40 lakh funding under MRPL’s flagship CSR programme, ArogyaSamrakshan, seeks to repair and renovate toilets at the Terminal within a year. Earlier this year, MRPL had replaced all the benches at the Bejai with new steel chair-sets and provided two high-capacity water purifiers and coolers to benefit the commuters.

