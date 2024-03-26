MRPL sponsors water purifiers and napkin incinerators in schools in its vicinity

March 26, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. has sponsored water purifiers worth ₹16.75 lakh in 36 schools and napkin-burning incinerators to 48 government schools and PU colleges at a cost of ₹6.64 lakh in its vicinity during the current financial year.

A release here said water purifiers were installed in schools at Thokur, Jokatte, Ucchilagudde, Madhya, Nadugudde, Nadugodu, Meenadi, Kinya etc. benefiting nearly 5,000 students. Incinerators were provided in schools and PU colleges at Gandhinagara, Kuthethur, Jokatte, Kenjar, Kasaba, Borugudde, Katipalla, Mullakadu, Baikampady etc. aiming to benefit 2,341 girls students.

MRPL under its CSR initiative “Arogya Samrakshan“ got an informal survey done to identify healthcare issues in government educational institutions around Mangaluru. Pure drinking water and a safe napkin burning arrangement were the dire issues faced by nearly 38 institutions around MRPL, the survey found.

“Health and Hygiene are key for the children of government students to excel in their academics; our CSR efforts under Arogya Samrakshan focus to help them realize their dreams.” said Krishna Hegde, Chief General Manager (HR).