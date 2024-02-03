MRPL signs 5-year pact with BPCL for RLNG supply from Kochi

February 03, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) has signed a five-year gas supply agreement with the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

Under the agreement, BPCL will supply 0.43 MMSCMD (Million Metric Standard Cubic Metres a Day) of RLNG (Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas) to MRPL’s refinery and petrochemical facility in Mangaluru from its Kochi terminal.

Sathyanarayana H.C., Group General Manager (Technical Services) of MRPL and Santhosh Sontakke Chief General Manager, Sourcing, Sales and Logistics (Gas) of BPCL, signed the pact in Mangaluru on February 1.

Gas plays a significant role in refining crude oil, reducing feed costs, optimizing fuel, and lowering overall emissions from the refinery. MRPL intends to utilise RLNG as feed for the production of hydrogen and fuel for gas turbines to generate power, steam, and various furnaces. Using natural gas in the refinery helps reduce both the emissions and carbon footprint of the refinery, a MRPL release said on Saturday.

Based on economics, the refinery will replace naphtha, diesel and fuel oil with RLNG, it said.