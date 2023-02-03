MRPL hosts 26th edition of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board Kabaddi Championship

February 03, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru witnessed a skillful display of Kabaddi by international stars and pro-Kabaddi stalwarts at the MRPL school grounds here on Friday, February 3.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., (MRPL) is hosting the 26th edition of the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) Kabaddi championship wherein teams including ONGC, BPCL, IOCL, EIL and CPCL are battling for the coveted prize along with the host team MRPL.

ONGC and BPCL, which have star-studded pro-Kabaddi veterans and many international-level players, have made it to the championship round as expected, while the host MRPL will be battling for the third place with a youthful IOCL team.

The event’s grand finale will be held on Saturday, February 4, at the MRPL school grounds, said a release.