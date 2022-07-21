MRPL cautions about fake job offers

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., (MRPL) has said some fraudsters were attempting to cheat job seekers through fraudulent use of its name and fake documents.

A release said recently it was brought to the company’s notice that in social media fake job offer letters of MRPL were being circulated. Such incidents were reported from Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

MRPL had earlier cautioned about fake employment letters and fake letter heads being used by fraudsters to defraud general public in the name of employment in the refinery.

The company said being a Central government CPSE, MRPL does all its recruitment strictly in line with laid down norms. Therefore, general public have to exercise maximum caution to ensure that they did not fall prey to job scams.

If someone offers Jobs in MRPL against payment of money or bribe, immediately the same should brought to the notice of law enforcement authorities concerned. Payment of mone y / bribe was never entertained in MRPL, the release said.