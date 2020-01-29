MP, MLA unhappy with functioning of hospital

Shobha Karandlaje, MP, and K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA, expressed their disappointment at the functioning of the Koosamma Shanbhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdulla Government Mother and Child Hospital at the meeting of the District Development and Monitoring Committee here on Wednesday.

Ms. Karandlaje said that there were many complaints that the hospital, which was being run by BRS Ventures owned by the NRI businessman B.R. Shetty here, was avoiding admitting complicated cases.

“This was unacceptable. The Siddaramaiah government was wrong in handing over the land to BRS Ventures to construct the maternity hospital given the problems it is posing now. The demand of BRS Ventures to give permission to construct three floors below the ground floor for its private super-specialty hospital here was unacceptable as it violated the zoning of land rules and regulations,” she said.

Mr. Bhat claimed that the District Government Maternity Hospital was working well before it was given to the BRS Ventures under the PPP mode.

Delivery cases at the hospital were high because it was attracting cases from places outside the district such as Bhatkal and Bantwal. While the Koosamma Hospital was well maintained, it did not take complicated cases, he said.

Hence, a government unit should be set up at the Koosamma Hospital and a government medical superintendent should be appointed there. This would improve the functioning of the hospital.

The hospital staff had not let even the President of Zilla Panchayat Dinakar Babu get into the Kosamma Hospital recently and this was unacceptable, Mr. Bhat said.

The meeting decided that the low-floor government city buses should be made to run in areas where there were few private city buses. It was decided to call a meeting of Regional Transport Authority to decide on the routes and permits for the government city buses.

Ms. Karandlaje directed Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha to find a new suitable land for the construction of the Kendriya Vidyalaya instead of Alevoor.