More than 2,000 students perform asanas in Moodbidri

Students performing yoga at Alvas College in Moodbidri on Tuesday on the occasion of International Yoga Day. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangalore Group NCC performing yoga on the Blue Flag beach, Padubidri, in Udupi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As many as 2,650 students of Alva’s Group of Institutions performed Yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at the Alvas Nudisiri Vedike in Moodbidri on Tuesday.

The Alvas Education Foundation had laid a red carpet in the 60,000 sq ft area of the vedike for students to do asanas.

The yoga session was held between 6.30 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. Nearly 10,000 students from 35 schools and colleges, who had been trained by students of Alvas Naturopaty and Yogic Sciences for a week, joined the session virtually.

Moodbidri Jain Mutt seer Charukeerti Bhattaraka Swami inaugurated the session. Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation M Mohan Alva and staff of Alva’s Group of Institutions participated in the programme.

More than 2,000 people performed yoga at the popular Thousand Pillar Jain Basadi in Moodbidri. The session was conducted by Patanjali Yoga Shikshana Samiti.

Charukeerti Bhattaraka Swami took part in the session held between 5.30 a.m. and 7 a.m.

800 cadets

More than 800 cadets from Mangaluru Group NCC celebrated International Yoga Day by performing Yoga on the Blue Flag beach at Padubidri.

As many as 863 cadets from Army, Navy and Air NCC units took part in the programme held amid a drizzle.

Colonel N.R. Bhide, Colonel Amitabh Singh and Colonel Anilesh Kaushik were among the NCC officers and staff who took part in the event.

Personnel from the Department of Tourism, staff of the Blue Flag beach and representatives from AYUSH Department also attended.

A good number of students and Udupi city residents participated in the one-hour-long yoga session, which was a part of the Yoga day programme jointly organised by Manipal Academy of Higher Education’s Yoga Division and Centre for Integrative Medicine and Research. The programme was held at the TMA Pai Hall in KMC, Manipal.

Members of Yuva Red Cross, NSS volunteers and other students took part in a programme held at the P. Dayanand Pai Satish Pai Government First Grade College, Car Street. Yoga guru Gopalakrishna Delampady was the resource person. Delampady also conducted yoga session for staff and students of the St. Aloysius College at the college’s Arrupe Block.

More than 150 students and staff members attended the yoga session organised jointly by St. Agnes College’s Post-Graduate Department of Psychology and Clinical Psychology and Centre for Post-Graduate Studies and Research.

Chairman of Sharada Group of Institutions M.B. Puranik chaired the Yoga day celebrations held at Sharada Vidyalaya in Kodailbail.

Among the other institutions where the celebrations were held included Yenepoya Naturopathy and Yogic Science College and Hospital, St Theresa’s School and Shakti Residential School.

In courts

Udupi Principal District and Sessions Judge Shantaveera Shivappa led a group of judicial officers and advocates who performed Yoga on the Udupi District Court premises on Tuesday morning. Mangaluru advocates performed yoga at the Old District Court building on Tuesday evening.

Staff of Adani Airports, Central Industrial Security Force, Airport Customs personnel and staff of private airlines took part in the International Yoga Day celebrations held at the Mangaluru International Airport.

Staff of Employees Provident Fund Organisation celebrated the Yoga day at the Mangaluru Regional Office’s auditorium. Yoga teacher Kushalappa Gowda conducted the yoga session. Regional PF Commissioner (RPFC)-1 N. Gopalkrishnan and RPFC-2 Sandeep Kumar were among those who took part in the programme.

Essay and quiz competition were held for the staff, while painting competition was held for children of the staff members.

International Yoga Day was also celebrated at the New Mangalore Port Trust. Office-bearers of Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists and other reporters from the district did asanas at the Press Club.