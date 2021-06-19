Mobile vaccination facility launched in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka

To avail free vaccination, register in the website of the district administration

Dakshina Kannada district administration on Saturday launched a mobile vaccination facility for the benefit of disabled persons, senior citizens and for others who find it difficult to visit COVID-19 vaccination sites on account of health issues.

Flagging off the facility at the University College, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that the initiative to administer vaccine at the doorstep was the outcome of a collaboration of the district administration with Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Rotary Club of Mangaluru and Bank of Baroda. Those who would to like to avail free vaccination will have to register in the website of the district administration, www.dk.nic.in.

Yatish Baikampady, Chairman, Disaster Management Committee, Dakshina Kannada unit of IRCS, said that the van will have doctors and other health staff. About 300 persons had registered on the website by noon.

The van will travel to various areas based on the registrations. Those who have registered will be intimated in advance. Those who have taken the jab will be observed on the spot for half-an-hour. It will be useful if an area has a minimum of 10 registrations.

Shantharama Shetty, Chairman of the Dakshina Kannada unit of IRCS, said that the van will tour the entire Dakshina Kannada district in phases.

Dr. Rajendra said that the positivity rate in the district has come down to about 9% from 18% a week ago. He said that 11,000 samples had been tested in the district on Friday. The district had reported 1,006 cases on Friday.

The IRCS and the district administration had also organised free vaccination for autorickshaw drivers and crew of private buses at the University College on the occasion.