MLC seeks action against Matandoor

MLC Ivan D’Souza has demanded action against Dakshina Kannada BJP unit chief and Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor for his remarks on the former Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada Sasikanth Senthil S. who resigned from the Civil Services on Friday last.

In a memorandum submitted to Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha here on Tuesday, Mr. D’Souza said that Mr. Matandoor has called Mr. Senthil as anti-national when the latter clearly said that he was resigning from the post for personal reasons. By issuing such a statement, Mr. Matandoor has hurt the sentiments of Mr. Senthil who has worked sincerely for the development of the district in the last two years, he said.

Mr. Matandoor has made serious allegations against Mr. Senthil without any proof. His statement has given a wrong impression about Mr. Senthil to the people, he said.

Moreover, Mr. D’Souza said that such statements have also demoralised IAS officers and other officials. Mr. Matandoor and other BJP activists were posting irresponsible statements against Mr. Senthil on the social media, he said. The MLC has sought criminal action against Mr. Matandoor, Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty and other BJP leaders, including Harikrishna Bantwal, Ravishankar Mijar, Kishore Kumar Rai and Satish Prabhu.