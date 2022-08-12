MLC opposes draft rules on gram panchayat members removal

Amendments allow bureaucrats from administration’s lower rung to interfere in panchayat raj system, Manjunatha Bhandary

Member of Legislative Council representing local bodies’ constituency Manjunatha Bhandary on Thursday said he opposes the proposed ‘Gram Panchayat President and Vice President (Removal) Rules, 2022,’ the draft of which was published on July 27.

In a statement here, Mr. Bhandary said the government was attempting to scuttle the democratic rights of elected GP members through the Rules through officials at the lower-rung of the administration. The Rules give room for unnecessary interference of the bureaucracy in the panchayat raj system and affect the decentralisation of administration.

Rule 3 of the draft rules provides for making of complaints against the panchayat president, vice president and members. If the complaint was received by the government or regional commissioner or the ZP CEO, the same has to be forwarded to the executive officer of the TP concerned.

The EO in turn has to refer the complaint about financial irregularity or inappropriate behaviour of the panchayat office bearers to the assistant accounts office of the taluk panchayat within 30 days of the receipt of the complaint. The EO has to report to the CEO within 15 days of the completion of the inquiry, the Rule says.

Upon the CEO’s report to the government on the complaint, the government has to initiate an inquiry by the panchayat raj commissioner or the regional commissioner, Rule 4 says.

Mr. Bhandary said he would discuss the issue with other MLCs elected from local bodies constituencies and take up the matter in the forthcoming legislature session.