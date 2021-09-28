MLA flags off KSRTC city bus service

‘A long-pending demand fulfilled’

Member of Legislative Assembly D. Vedavyas Kamath flagged off a KSRTC city bus service between Bokkapatna (Sultan Bathery) and Mangaluru Junction at Sultan Bathery in Mangaluru on Monday.

The service was introduced at the behest of the district administration in association with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation.

Matha Amritanandamayi, who has established a mutt and an educational institution at Boloor, had urged the administration to provide bus service to the locality during her last visit. The service was being inaugurated on the occasion of her 68th birthday, Mr. Kamath said.

He noted that with the introduction of the service, a long-pending demand of the people of the region has been fulfilled. The MLA said that the bus service will be of much help to residents of the area. It will also help travellers to and from Mangaluru Junction, he said.

Matha Amritanandamayi Seva Samithi president Vasanth Kumar Perla said that the service will be of much help to devotees visiting the Brahmasthana at the mutt, residents of the area as well as tourists visiting Sultan Bathery.

KSRTC Mangaluru Divisional Controller S.N. Aruna, the former Mayor Divakar Pandeshwara, SCS Hospital managing director Jeevaraj Sorake and others were present.

The service will operate via Urwa Market, Lady Hill, Lalbagh, PVS Circle, Ambedkar Circle and Kankanady.