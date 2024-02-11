GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minor irrigation department takes up Netravathi riverbank protection work to prevent flooding and salt water ingress

Presently, work is taken up on about 1.5 km stretch of the riverbank from Jalligudde to Netravathi Bridge of NH 66 on river’s northern bank

February 11, 2024 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

Anil Kumar Sastry
Anil Kumar Sastry
The minor irrigation department has taken up the river bank protection work under the Khar land protection work for about 1.5 km of Netravathi River from Netravathi Bridge till Jalligudde on Friday, February 9 in Mangaluru.

The minor irrigation department has taken up the river bank protection work under the Khar land protection work for about 1.5 km of Netravathi River from Netravathi Bridge till Jalligudde on Friday, February 9 in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

The minor irrigation department has taken up the Netravathi riverbank protection work for about 1.5 km from Jalligudde to NH 66 bridge on its northern bank with an aim to secure multiple benefits under the Khar land protection scheme.

Through the work, the department intends to prevent flooding of the areas adjoining the river, restrict ingress of salty river water into existing agricultural fields and protect the riverbank from encroachment. Having commenced the work last week, the department intends to complete the same before the onset of Monsoon, an engineer with the department told The Hindu.

Executing the work at an estimated cost of ₹8 crore, the department has commenced marking the boundary line. “There were several encroachments on the riverbank preventing free flow of flood waters. Through the marking, we intend to take the alignment on a straight line as far as possible to ensure the floodwater flow remains unobstructed,” the engineer said.

Removal of the encroachment in the form of temporary sand dhakkes and such other obstructions while executing the work would ensure wider path for the river water that facilitates the free flow of water. Areas around Jepinamogaru, including Kadekar, Bajal and Jalligudde, witnessed flooding during the Monsoon as free flow of water was obstructed, the engineer said. Ingress of salty river water too was affecting agricultural crops and wells in the region, he added.

At present, the work was sanctioned between Netravathi Bridge and Jalligudde. The department might extend the wall further towards the East as and when funds were sanctioned, he engineer said. A similar wall, for a length of 600 metres, would be constructed on the southern bank of Netravathi (Adam Kudru) at a cost of ₹6 crore by the department, the engineer added.

