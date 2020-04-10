MESCOM urges consumers to pay power bills online

Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM) has said that its customers will receive monthly bills as usual and may pay the bills through digital platforms. There is no direction from the Union Power Ministry to ESCOMs to postpone bill collection, a release from the company said.

Monthly bills would be generated through average billing amount or the previous month’s bill in the system and they would be sent to consumers through mail/ WhatsApp/ SMS. Consumers may also call MESCOM helpline 1912 to provide their account ID and mobile phone number to obtain bill copy or register online at www.mesco.in to get bill details. They may also call respective sub divisional offices, it added.

MESCOM’s day-to-day expenses, majority of which being power purchase dues to the generators, were met out of day-to-day revenue collection from consumers. If the payment from consumers were delayed, MESCOM would find it difficult to pay the generators for power purchase and to manage the day-to-day activities. It may become extremely difficult to provide uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

Urban consumers (RAPDRP town areas of Mangaluru, Puttur, Bantwal, Udupi / Manipal, Shivamogga, Sagar, Shikaripura, Bhadravathi, Kadur, Tarikere and Chikkamagalur) may pay bills through www.mescom.org.in, Paytm, Bank apps, Karnataka Mobile One App or www.karnatakaone.gov.in.

Rural Consumers (Non–RAPDRP area consumers other than mentioned above) can pay bills by logging into www.mescomtrm.com or Paytm.

If any consumer has unavoidable difficulty, he or she may make a representation to local MESCOM office and it would be considered sympathetically. Sub-divisional cash counters would continue to operate with all necessary safety precautions.

This is only a one-time measure for the current month and regular meter reading, billing and collection would be done from May 1 onwards.