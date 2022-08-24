Menhir believed to be of Megalithic period found at Nintikallu in DK

A menhir believed to be of Megalithic period has been found at Nintikallu in Murulya village of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada.

According to T. Murugeshi, Associate Professor, Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, MSRS College, Shirva in Udupi district, it is the first such menhir found so far in Dakshina Kannada. A menhir is a free standing stone, slightly leaning towards the north west.

Megalithic culture is predominantly represented by different types of burials in coastal Karnataka.

The menhir at Ninikallu was found on the left of Dayananda Gowda’s house in the open courtyard. The lower half of the menhir was buried in the recently built round shape concrete platform which is now called as Vanadurga Katte. Presently a female deity is worshipped on the spot, he said in a release.

Menhirs were known by various names like Nilskal, Nintikal, Anekallu, Rakkasakal, Garbinikal, and so on in South India. At Basruru, Nitturu, and Subhasnagara of Udupi district they are particularly known as Garbiniyara kallu. The menhir found in Ninktikallu is an undressed natural stone of about 10 feet in height. It closely resembles the menhir found at Siddalingapura in Kodagu and Nilskal in Shivamogga, he said.

Quoting Mr. Gowda the researcher said that while digging for construction around the stone, the workers found red potteries of thick section on the spot. “It is very clear that the place Nintikallu got its name from this menhir as we have seen in the case of Nilskal. Nilskal in Hosangar taluk of the Shivamogga district also got its name by a number of huge upright standing stones,” the professor said.