Meet on Panchakarma Practices from today

The Panchakarma Department and Folklore Research Centre of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara (SDM) College of Ayurveda and Hospital will be organising an international congress titled “Karma Siddhi – 2020” on “Bio-purification Therapies, Ethno-medicine and Food Diversity in Panchakarma Practices” here on February 14 and 15.

A press release issued here said that as many as 14 resource persons are going to deliver lectures on “Traditional and Contemporary methods of practice in Panchakarma” during the two-day colloquium. Around 600 research scholars would present their scientific papers and posters in the scheduled scientific sessions. About 1,000 delegates from across the country and abroad would be participating in the event. Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Union Ministry of AYUSH, will inaugurate the event. Kota Srinivas Poojary, Minister for Ports and Fisheries, and Muzarai, will be the chief guest at the inaugural function.

Meenakshi Negi, Commissioner, Department of AYUSH, Bengaluru, B.R. Ramakrishna, Vice Chancellor, S-Vyasa Yoga University, Bengaluru, and Vice-President, Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM), would be the chief guests at the valedictory function.