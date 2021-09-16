Medical student found dead in pond

A 31-year-old medical student was found drowned in a pond that belongs to Varnashi Organic Farms in Kepu village of Bantwal taluk on Tuesday evening.

The Vitla Police gave the name of the deceased as Maizy Carole Fernandes, a resident of Prashant Nagar in Mangaluru.

The police said that Ms. Fernandes was among a group of people that had volunteered to work for a month in the organic farm.

She reached the farm two days ago. On Tuesday evening, volunteers assembled in the evening for training in swimming and Ms. Fernandes was found missing.

Suspecting that she may have entered the pond, the farmhouse personnel launched a search and found her in the waters. She was immediately rushed to the Vitla Community Health Centre and then shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru where she was declared dead.

After a statement from her family members, the Vitla Police have registered a case of unnatural death.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104.)