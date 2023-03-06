HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MCC starts biometric attendance for pourakarmikas

March 06, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru City Corporation on Monday started biometric recording of attendance for 294 pourakarmikas engaged in house-to-house collection of waste and cleaning of roads.

MCC Zonal Commissioner Shabarinath Rai said pourakarmikas have to report at the respective ward offices between 7 a.m. and 7.15 a.m. They have to stand in front of the biometric machine, which will read the face and scan the iris to register their attendance. The same process should be followed between 2 p.m. and 2.30 p.m., when the pourakarmikas end their duty, he said.

These 294 pourakarmikas earlier worked with Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited that had a contract with the MCC for domestic collection of waste. Following directions by the State government for direct employment of civic workers, MCC recently employed these pourakarmikas.

MCC Commissioner K. Channabasappa said biometric recording of attendance helps MCC in regulation of work of pourakarmikas. Other employees of MCC have been recording their attendance using biometric system.

The MCC, Mr. Rai said, has so far installed biometric devices in six ward offices. The remaining ward offices will get the devices shortly. In a week, there will be full fledged use of biometric devices by the pourakarmikas, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.