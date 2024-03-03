GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MCC launches helpline to complain about drinking water supply issues

March 03, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

MANGALURU The Mangaluru City Corporation has launched a helpline to enable people to complain about drinking water issues in the city.

The phone number is 0824-2220306/319. In addition, complaints can be sent to WhatsApp number 9449007722.

People can report on elevating areas not receiving water or regarding damage to water supply pipelines during ongoing projects like laying cooking gas supply lines and laying new water supply lines under Jalasiri scheme. If people did not get water supply the helpline can be contacted, a release from the Executive Engineer (water supply) of the civic body said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.