MCC council: Ex-Mayor targets MLAs

The former Mayor and councillor-elect M. Shashidhar Hegde said here on Monday that MLAs of Mangaluru City South and Mangaluru City North are responsible for the elected council not being formed in the Mangaluru City Corporation.

Addressing presspersons, he said it was nearly two months since the election to the council was conducted. The two MLAs have not taken any interest to prevail upon the government to conduct elections to the offices of Mayor and Deputy Mayor. They should take the lead in making the government issue the notification for teh Mayoral election. With this, the new councillors can also take oath. He said the government has already issued the notification reserving the office of Mayor for the 21st term to a Backward Class A councillor and the office of Deputy Mayor to a general category woman councillor. Notwithstanding this, the MLAs have not been able to convince the government to hold Mayoral elections.

He alleged that developmental projects have come to a standstill without the presence of the council.

K. Harish Kumar, MLC and president of Dakshina Kannada Congress Committee, was present.

