Matsyagandha Express to run as a special train from December 17

It is being reintroduced after a gap of over eight months

The lifeline between Mangaluru and Mumbai, the Matsyagandha Express, is being reintroduced after a gap of over eight months as a special train with effect from December 17, initially to do 15 trips each.

A notification from Southern Railway that announced reintroduction of several trains, said Train No. 02620 Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Daily Super Fast Festival Special will commence operations from December 17 and run till December 31.

In the return direction, Train No. 02619 Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Daily Super Fast Festival Special will operate from December 18 to January 1. the notification said.

Train No. 02620 Mangaluru-Mumbai LTT service will leave Mangaluru Central at 2.25 p.m. to reach LTT at 6.35 a.m. the next day, which was the usual timetable.

Train No. 02619 Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central service will leave LTT at 3.20 p.m. to reach Mangaluru Central at 7.30 a.m. the next day.

Fares on these festival specials will be 1.3 times the regular fare, the notification said, adding they will be fully reserved services.

Ernakulam-Okha service

Railways has decided to reintroduce Ernakulam-Okha-Ernakulam Express as a fully reserved festival special train from December 11.

Train No. 06338 Ernakulam Jn. - Okha Bi-Weekly Festival Special will leave Ernakulam at 8.25 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday from December 11 to December 30 to reach Okha at 4.40 p.m. the third day.

The train will halt at Mangaluru Junction, Surathkal, Udupi, Kundapur, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Bhatkal, Honnavar, and Karwar in Karnataka.

Train No. 06337 Okha - Ernakulam Jn. Bi-Weekly Festival Special will leave Okha at 6.45 a.m. every Monday and Saturday from December 14 to January 2 to reach Ernakulam at 11.55 p.m. on the second day.