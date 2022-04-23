Many obtain AB-ArK health card, ID at Arogya Mela

Several people came foward to register their names for the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) (previously called as health ID) during the Mangaluru Taluk Health Mela held at the premises of Urban Health Centre in Surathkal here on Wednesday. Good number of people also obtained the Ayushman Bharath Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) health card.

Registration for ABHA and issuance of AB-ArK health cards were among the services that were available at the stalls that had come up for the health mela held at the spacious premises of the Surathkal health centre.

The Mela on Wednesday was the third Taluk Mela held in Dakshina Kannada since Monday. It will be held at premises of Government Higher Primary School in Kalladka of Bantwal on Thursday. It will conclude with Taluk Mela in KVG Medical College in Sullia on Friday. The Taluk health melas are being held across the state as part of the National Health Mission’s programme to popularise government health services and schemes.

Shandy

With weekly shandy outside the Surathkal health centre attracting people, there were steady flow of people to the health mela. Apart from treatment services for allopathy and AYUSH, there were stalls, among others, to generate awareness about health and nutrition and malaria prevention. People came forward to donate blood, which was also part of the mela.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty inaugurated the mela. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara, District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar participated in the mela. Students from different private medical and nursing colleges took part in the mela.