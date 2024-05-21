Many BJP leaders do not understand economics, says Siddaramaiah

Criticising BJP leaders for saying no developments took place in Karnataka in the past year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that many BJP leaders do not understand economics and they have not read the Budget document.

Speaking to reporters at Mangaluru International Airport on Tuesday on his way to Guruvayankere in Dakshina Kannada district, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the State Budget for 2024-25 passed recently amounted to ₹1.2 lakh crore, which included money allocated for implementation of the five guarantees. “How can they (BJP leaders) say there is shoonya abbhivrudhi (zero development) in the State?”

“In the last year, the State government has delivered what had been promised. Is economic empowerment of people not development? For the irrigation sector, ₹18,000 crore has been allocated in the budget. The earlier BJP government had allocated ₹16,000 crore,” the CM said.

Later, he attended the uttara kriya (final rites) of five-term Belthangady MLA K. Vasanth Bangera who passed away on May 8, at Guruvayanakere.

Memorial for Bangera

Speaking at the condolence meeting in Guruvayanakere, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the State government is ready to name the Belthangady bus stand after Vasanth Bangera. The government will also consider the demand of installing Bangera’s statute at a circle in Belthangady.

Recalling his long association with Bangera, Mr. Siddaramaiah said they both entered the Legislative Assembly together. “Bangera’s concern for the poor and his uncompromising commitment on public works will remain etched in the minds of the people forever. Bangera followed vishwa manava values throughout his life. He never came to me with personal work and always brought only people’s issues and problems. The former MLA never lobbied to become a Minister. The State politics is extremely impoverished by Bangera’s death,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Speaker U.T. Khader and Senior Congress leader B. Janardhan Poojary were present.