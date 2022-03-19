Manipal Entrepreneurship Summit launched in MAHE

Various online programs like webinar, case study analysis of startups/companies, debate on various topics related to economics, interactive sessions with entrepreneurs and workshop on entrepreneurs, will be held up to March 30

Various online programs like webinar, case study analysis of startups/companies, debate on various topics related to economics, interactive sessions with entrepreneurs and workshop on entrepreneurs, will be held up to March 30

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) launched the fifth edition of its annual Manipal Entrepreneurship Summit in Manipal on March 17.

The summit is jointly organised by Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) of MIT, Manipal incubators and various innovation and entrepreneurship supporting units of MAHE. Various online programs like webinar, case study analysis of startups/companies, debate on various topics related to economics, interactive sessions with entrepreneurs and workshop on entrepreneurs, will be held up to March 30.

The finale of the event will be held on April 1 and April 2. About eight entrepreneurs (who are alumni of MIT, MCOPS, TAPMI, WGHSA) from various walks of entrepreneurship and spread across the country will participate as resource persons during the finale. Various sessions of finale include keynote talk by industry experts, story of entrepreneurs, panel discussion of essentials of entrepreneurship, business and finance, pitch tank and startup fair. More than 40 startups, teams who have developed innovative products and various innovation and entrepreneurship units of MAHE will be part of the startup fair.

Speaking at the launch event, Venkatraya M Prabhu, Pro Vice Chancellor (Health Sciences) MAHE always encouraged the spirit of entrepreneurship.

Anil Rana, Director, MIT said that MAHE has supported more than 250 innovators and 60 startups in the last decade. It is home to two Technology Business Incubators and currently more than 35 startups are incubated. MAHE has declared 2022 as the year of innovation and entrepreneurship on the occasion of 75th year of India’s Independence.