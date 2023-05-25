HamberMenu
Manipal Academy of Higher Education signs MOU with Semi-Conductor Laboratory

May 25, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - MANGALURU:

The Hindu Bureau
Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, and Semi-Conductor Laboratory, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Mohali recently.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, and Semi-Conductor Laboratory, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Mohali recently. | Photo Credit: Special ARRANGEMENT

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, signed a memorandum of understanding with Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, for establishing a thriving semiconductor and display, design and innovation environment.

In a communique, MAHE said that through their partnership with SCL they aim to catalyse collaborative research and promote skill development.

The MOU was a milestone in the partnership between MAHE and SCL and this joint effort was expected to benefit both parties in terms of acquiring technology competence, academic and research excellence, and consultancy activities.

The MoU was signed by Director of Manipal Institute of Technology, Commander (Dr) Anil Rana and SCL Director Vikas Trikha, in Mohali on Mya 17, the communique stated.

