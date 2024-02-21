GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mangaluru waterfront development project under Smart City Mission can’t be completed within deadline, says Urban Development Minister

February 21, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Though the Union government has extended the deadline to complete projects taken up under the Smart City Mission in the State till this June, the waterfront development project in Mangaluru will be completed only after the deadline, according to Urban Development Minister B.S. Suresh.

Replying to a starred question by K. Abul Jabbar in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, the Minister said that in addition to the waterfront development project taken by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., the Nehru Stadium development project in Hubballi-Dharwad, a barrage construction project to supply drinking to Davangere, and a multi-level car parking project at Gandhi Bazaar in Bengaluru will be completed only after June.

The Minister said that of 57 projects taken up under the mission in Mangaluru at a cost of ₹923.04 crore, 34 projects costing ₹315.39 crore have been completed. The remaining 23, the cost of which has been estimated at ₹607.65 crore, are under progress. Of the total cost of these 23 projects, ₹404.41 crore has been spent now on the projects.

Mr. Suresh said that four projects taken up under the public-private partnership (PPP) model in Mangaluru are under progress. Their total cost has been estimated at ₹262.76 crore.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.