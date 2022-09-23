Mangaluru terror case: Accused’s father dies of cardiac arrest

Muneer Ahmed, the 56-year-old father of Maj Muneer Ahmed who was recently arrested by the Shivamogga police in a case under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, died in a private hospital in the city on Friday. He is said to have died of a cardiac arrest.

Muneer Ahmed, from Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district, lived in an apartment on Arya Samaj Road here. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kankanady on Friday following physical discomfort.

Maj Muneer Ahmed, a resident of Mangaluru, and Syed Yasin from Shivamogga, were arrested by the Shivamogga police on Tuesday in connection with a stabbing case that followed clashes over the display of V.D. Savarkar’s photo.

Maj Muneer Ahmed was among the two arrested by Mangaluru East Police in 2020 in connection with a pro-terror graffiti in the city.

On September 17, Muneer Ahmed sent an email to Mangaluru East Police stating that his son had gone missing since September 14 after he was taken away by three people in a car. The Mangaluru East Police registered a missing complaint on Monday after they received the complaint by SpeedPost.

On Monday, Muneer Ahmed filed a writ of habeas corpus seeking a direction to the Police Commissioner for production of his son. This petition was dismissed with costs by the Division Bench of the High Court of Karnataka comprising Judges B. Veerappa and K.S. Hemalekha on Tuesday.