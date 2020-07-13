Mangaluru students excelin Class 12 CBSE exams

Most of the CBSE schools in the city have secured 100 % pass in the Class 12 examination the results of which were announced on Monday.

All the 37 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya 1, Panambur, have passed. According to a press release, 30 students scored more than 75 % marks, while 10 students scored more than 90 %. Ardra Madhu topped with 480 marks, followed by Prarthan R. Talwar and Satyajit S. Meti with 476 marks.

Of the 22 students, 21 passed from Kendriya Vidyalaya 2, Yekkur. Eight students scored more than 90 % and eight between 75% and 90 %. Gangandeep N.K. topped with 96.4 %, a release said.

All 24 students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Mudipu, passed by securing more than 75 % marks. Kripakara topped with 481 marks, followed by Spandana and Abdul H. Shahruk with 479 marks each, said school principal V. Srinivasan.

All 28 students from Sharada Vidyaniketan passed with 27 students scoring more than 70 %. Ananya Chavali topped with 478 marks, followed by A. Rajiv (464) and Deeptan Sourish and Yashwith D. Alva with 463 marks each.

In Lourdes Central School, all 87 students passed with 69 scoring more than 80 %. K. Annapoorna Prabhu topped with 97.2 %, followed by Rollin J. Fernandes 97 % and Ujwal Kumar 95.2 %, the school said in a press release.

Mount Carmel Central School secured 100 % pass as all 38 students cleared the exam. Of these students, 32 scored more than 75 % marks and six scored more than 60 %. Sana Azmiya and Rihan Aaron D’Silva topped with 96.4 % followed by Rishan Joshua D’Silva 96.2 % and Leroy D’souza with 95.4 %, the school said in a press release.