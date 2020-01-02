Mangaluru police issues notice to 9 for inflammatory posts

Acting against inflammatory posts on social media, the Mangaluru police on Tuesday issued notices to nine Twitter and Facebook account holders.

The notices under Section 41 of the Criminal Procedure Code were issued by the cyber crime police after registration of criminal cases by the Mangaluru north police under Sections 114, 124 A (sedition) and 505 (false statement) of IPC. The account holders have been directed to appear for investigation on January 5. If they fail to do so, the police will take action to compel their presence, it said.

Communal tension

The notices have been issued to Irfan Belthangady, Anis Ahmed, Mohammed Asif Khan, Aneesh Kumbra, Shabir Ahmed, Nissar Ahmed, and Altaf for alleged inflammatory content that incites communal tension. Similar notices were issued to Nizam P.A. and Ismail A.K. for content on their Facebook accounts. Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha said a separate team of police officials were keeping a close watch on the content posted on social media.