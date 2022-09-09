Mangaluru | Jayanand Anchan and Poornima are new Mayor and Deputy Mayor

Jayananda Anchan of BJP, who was elected as new Mayor of Mangaluru, on September 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

Senior councillor Jayanand Anchan and Poornima were elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively for the 23rd term of the Mangaluru City Corporation council here on Friday. Mr Anchan secured 46 votes as against 14 votes secured by Shashidhar Hegde of Congress. Poornima secured 46 votes against 14 votes secured by Zeenath Shamshuddin of Congress Poornima of BJP, who was elected as new Deputy Mayor of Mangaluru, on September 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH Seven members each to the four standing committees were elected unopposed. Mr Anchan, from Kadri Padavu ward, has been elected to the council for the second term. Poornima has also been elected to the council for the second term and she is councillor from Central Market ward. For the 23rd term, the state government has reserved the post of Mayor to general category, while Deputy Mayor was reserved for Backward Class A woman. Apart from 60 councillors, two MLAs from Mangaluru City D. Vedavyas Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty cast their vote. Regional Commissioner J.C. Prakash conducted the election.



