Mangaluru has all the potential to become a key economic hub, says MRPL Managing Director

Sanjay Varma assures MRPL’s unwavering support to KCCI in the journey towards sustainable economic growth

September 25, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. Managing Director (Additional Charge) Sanjay Varma inaugurating the renovated chamber building of the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Mangaluru on Monday.

Sanjay Varma, Managing Director (Additional Charge), Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., on Monday said Mangaluru can be positioned as a key economic hub by enhancing connectivity through air, rail, and national highways.

Inaugurating the renovated chamber building of the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) here, Mr. Varma emphasised the pivotal role of all stakeholders in improving Mangaluru region, duly considering the fragile ecological system of the coast.

A view of the renovated chamber building of the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry that was inaugurated on Monday.

He said MRPL and KCCI find themselves at an opportune juncture in their development journey, with the potential for mutually beneficial growth.

Mr. Varma said, “It is imperative that we proceed with careful planning, prioritise sustainable development, and preserve the environment by learning from our past experiences. By embracing innovative solutions, we can safeguard our rich natural heritage and lead Mangaluru towards becoming an undisputed financial and environmental leader in the region.”

Assuring MRPL’s unwavering support to KCCI in the journey towards sustainable growth, Mr. Varma said, “As one of India’s leading industry conglomerate, I am certain that our efforts will have a positive impact on numerous industry leaders and entrepreneurs in this area.”

Chamber president M. Ganesh Kamath said enhancing the chamber building’s look is in line with the Smart City Mission’s retrofitting objective and bringing back the ancient glory of Bunder area in Mangaluru.

The renovation sets an example to others to follow the footsteps. He urged the government to provide subsidy for restoration similar buildings like Kerala where the government supports restoration of heritage buildings.

He said restoration of old buildings like Custom house, DC office, Old Port will enhance the historical value of Mangaluru by attracting tourism and related industries.

