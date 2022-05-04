Mangaluru Doctor cheated of ₹1.65 lakh

The doctor filed a complaint with Dakshina Kannada Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime Police Station

The doctor filed a complaint with Dakshina Kannada Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime Police Station

A doctor has been cheated of ₹1.65 lakh after being asked to download a remote desk application and then, to recharge his My Jio app.

In a complaint, B. Ashwin Baliga, a resident of B. Mooda village of Bantwal taluk, has said that he received a call on April 29 informing him that his My Jio app has been blocked. He was asked to download Quick Easy app, a remote desk application, and during the conversation, the accused got the configuration of the doctor’s mobile phone by which he [accused] accessed the doctor’s mobile phone screen.

Soon after, the doctor accessed his My Jio app and recharged it with ₹10 through his HDFC Bank debit card details. He, however, received three messages stating that ₹10,000 each has been debited and then, another three messages stating that ₹45,000 each has been debited from his HDFC bank account.

The doctor filed the complaint on May 3. Dakshina Kannada Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime Police Station registered it for offences punishable under Section 66 (C) and (D) of Information Technology Act and Section 420 of Indian Penal Code. A search is on for the accused, the police said.