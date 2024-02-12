GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mangalore University invites applications for Ph.D programmes

February 12, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangalore University has invited applications for enrolment to Ph.D programmes in the University Post Graduate Departments, University College, Mangaluru, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa College, Madikeri, Jnanakaveri P.G. Centre, Chikkaaluvara, Kushalnagar and Recognized Research Centre/Colleges with affiliations for Ph.D Programmes for the year 2023-24.

Prescribed application forms with the detailed notification may be obtained from the Registrar, Mangalore University, Mangalagangothri, 574199, or the Principal, University College, Hampankatta, Mangaluru, on payment of ₹1,100 (₹550 for SC/ST/CAT-I candidates on production of Caste Certificate) through Challan or DD of any nationalized banks drawn in favour of the Finance Officer, Mangalore University.

Filled in applications may be submitted in two sets along with required documents on or before March 5, 2024, to the Chairperson of the concerned P.G Department/ Head of the Recognized Research Centre/ Principals of the Colleges that have affiliation with Ph.D Programmes.

Details of the vacant seats/ Reservation/ Regulation and Guidelines governing Ph.D Programmes and copies of the applications are available on the university website: www.mangaloreuniversity.ac.in, a release said.

