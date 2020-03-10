Man killed as car hits scooter

A scooter-rider was killed when a car jumped the highway median and hit the scooter on National Highway 66 at Pangala coming under Kaup Police limits in Udupi district on Tuesday.
The police gave the name of the deceased as Sudhakar. Sudhakar was riding his scooter from Udupi to Mangaluru, while the car was coming in the opposite direction. The car driver lost control over the vehicle and it jumped over the highway divider and hit the scooter on the other side of the highway. The car toppled after hitting the scooter.
Sudhakar was rushed to the District Government Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Rash and negligent driving by the car driver is said to be the cause of the accident. A case has been registered, the police said.
